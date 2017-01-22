Vitals to finance nurses degree to help tackle shortage

Vitals Global Healthcare and Mcast have signed an agreement, establishing a nursing degree programme, in collaboration with Northumbria University.

The degree meets all of the requirements of the EU Directive for General Nursing; the Malta Council for Nurses and Midwives’ Scope of Professional Practice; and the Malta Council for Nurses and Midwives’ Code of Ethics.

Within its first years the programme will take in 30 new students per year and training will lead to a Bachelor degree in Nursing Studies.

Silvio De Bono, president of the board of governors at Mcast, said this was a natural progression for Mcast, which already offers degree programmes in Health Studies, Physiological Measurement and Care Practice. “It will capitalise on the college’s advanced Applied Sciences facilities and specialised HR skilling in the health domain.”

Present at the signing event were Education Minister Evarist Bartolo and Health Minister Chris Fearne.

“The shortage in the nursing sector presents one of the biggest challenge in healthcare across the world. By setting up a world class degree, we will attract more nursing students to the profession, working to tackle this shortage directly,” said VGH CEO Armin Ernst.