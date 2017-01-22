Students complete feasibility project for start-up business ideas

Participants on FEMA’s MBA programme are mostly professionals engaged in industry and various sectors.

Final year Executive MBA students taking the entrepreneurship and innovation elective with Nathaniel Massa at the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy have just completed their Feasibility Analysis project pertaining to an identified start-up business idea or intrapreneurial concept.

This semester-long, applied feasibility project formed an integral part of the elective, entailing a full feasibility report and a presentation pitch including working prototypes and live demos – under the guidance of Dr Massa.

The international class forming part of this cohort, which included students from Italy and Bulgaria, engaged in extensive research, in various instances conducting surveys, focus groups and leveraging contacts and networks, including technical expertise – in order to assess product, market, organisational and financial feasibility, as well as a competitor analysis, for their business concepts.

Following the project, several of the MBA students will be looking into the prospects of taking their idea further

The concepts and start-up ideas ranged from educational, including pre-school materials, and in another case, technology-based apps, virtual artistic services and instruction, financial services and on to a wine-scene social entertainment concept and a home appliance.

Following this feasibility analysis project, several of the MBA students will now be looking into the prospects of taking their idea further.

Executive MBA programme

Participants on FEMA’s Executive MBA programme are mostly professionals engaged in industry and various sectors, generally in management and executive positions. Their exposure and diverse experiential knowledge contributes to the applied learning environment fostered by FEMA on this part-time evening Master’s programme.

The programme is tailored for practising professionals, managers and others aspiring to higher positions of responsibility within their organisations – or those seeking a sound foundation and insight towards effectively running their own business in increasingly competitive environments.

For enquiries on the Executive MBA programme at the Faculty of Economics and Accountancy at the University of Malta, contact Evelyn Chetcuti on 2340 2702 or e-mail [email protected].