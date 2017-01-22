Shireburn Indigo Payroll shortlisted for MCA eBusiness Awards
Shireburn Indigo Payroll has been shortlisted for the MCA eBusiness Awards 2016 as a finalist in the Best B2B Application category.
While providing all the functionality a professional payroll requires, Shireburn Indigo Payroll focuses on the user: both the payroll clerk and ease of use, as well as the employees themselves who can access the Indigo portal for a self-service experience for leave, history, documents and more.
Shireburn Indigo Payroll is an innovative, multi-tenanted, Cloud-based payroll and leave management solution which simplifies the entire payroll process.
The eBusiness Awards are organised annually by the Malta Communications Authority.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.