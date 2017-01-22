Shireburn Indigo Payroll shortlisted for MCA eBusiness Awards

Shireburn Indigo Payroll has been shortlisted for the MCA eBusiness Awards 2016 as a finalist in the Best B2B Application category.

While providing all the functionality a professional payroll requires, Shireburn Indigo Payroll focuses on the user: both the payroll clerk and ease of use, as well as the employees themselves who can access the Indigo portal for a self-service experience for leave, history, documents and more.

Shireburn Indigo Payroll is an innovative, multi-tenanted, Cloud-based payroll and leave management solution which simplifies the entire payroll process.

The eBusiness Awards are organised annually by the Malta Communications Authority.