Quality building materials open weekend
Leading supplier of quality building materials Philip A. Tabone is hosting an open day today at its newly refurbished premises at Unit No. 2, Qormi Road, Luqa. The event, which will feature a wide range of building material products available for the industry, is open to the public.
These include concrete repair solutions, flooring systems, waterproofing products, grouts, sealers and expansion joints amongst others.
As part of the open weekend, leading Maltese designers had the opportunity to meet Andrea Di Matteo from the Italian paints company DiDonato, who gave a presentation on home decor and the correct use of colours in different buildings and developments.
In the afternoon Diego Aisa from the renowned supplier of building materials for restoration projects, Kimia, addressed an audience made up of Malta’s most prominent architects about limestone mortar, anchoring systems, fibre-reinforced products, hydraulic lime, anchorages and adhesive technologies.
