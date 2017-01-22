GreenPak’s glass bottle collections proves successful

Green Pak collecting and recycling glass bottles which would have otherwise ended up in Malta’s landfills.

Green Pak’s daily service of glass bottle collections from bars and restaurants during the festive season proved to be a smashing success with over 3,960kg of bottles collected from the stretch spanning from Gzira to St Julian’s during the two-week period. Had the glass bottles not been collected for recycling, they would have ended up in a landfill, driving up Malta’s need for additional waste depositories.

Building on the success of its pilot project rolled out during the summer of 2016, Green Pak Coop Society once more ran its free-of-charge services to the catering outlets located along the seafront from Manoel Island all the way to the Spinola Hill.

“Glass can be recycled endlessly without losing any of its properties – the more glass is recycled, the greater the decrease in energy used in its production, saving valuable natural resources and reducing harmful emissions,” said Green Pak CEO Mario Schembri.

“As leader in promoting sustainable practices in Malta, we are committed to shifting the focus from waste as a burden towards waste being a valuable resource, in line with the European Waste Framework Directive, helping to significantly reduce waste to landfill.”

The glass bottle collections by Green Pak ran everyday between December 17 and January 2. Held in collaboration with the local councils of Gzira, Sliema and St Julian’s, the project had the support of the Cleansing Services Department.

“Working in partnership with local authorities and business is key in moving towards a more sustainable future. By adapting our glass bottle collections according to busier periods, such as at Christmas time and the summer months, Green Pak is helping the business community to recycle more waste glass and improve their environmental performance,” Mr Schembri added.

Green Pak Cooperative Society, which runs the largest waste recovery system in Malta, also runs the monthly service of its door-to-door glass collection from households and commercial outlets on the first Friday of the month. In Gozo, the same glass collection service is operated every first Thursday of the month.

For more information, visit www.greenpak.com.mt or call Green Pak on 2166 0233.