Fairline Yachts show off Targa 63GTO via virtual reality at London Boat Show

The annual London Boat Show held earlier this month at the Royal Victoria Dock is now over. For Fairline Yachts, this was a great way to start the year, especially because 2017 is set to be a special year for the brand. This summer Fairline will be celebrating its 50th anniversary.

At the show, Fairline Yachts displayed the perfectly handcrafted yachts for which it is famously known. The attention to detail, the sophisticated and refined luxury, top-notch engineering and technical expertise, along with craftsmanship of the highest order, are visible in each of the yachts created by Fairline. This highlights the passion with which the brand is committed to perfection when it comes to delivering extraordinary yachts.

The London Boat Show was a successful and interesting one for the company. Apart from having the Targa 48 Open, Squadron 48 and the recently launched Targa 53 Open on show, Fairline Yachts used immersive virtual-reality experience to bring to life its highly anticipated Targa 63GTO.

This technology allowed visitors to experience both the interior and exterior of this craft. The Targa 63GTO, to be unveiled later this year at the Cannes Yachting Festival, has been designed by superyacht designer Alberto Mancini.

In Malta, Fairline Yachts is represented by Trader Marine Yacht Services. For more information, visit http://www.tradermarine.com.mt .