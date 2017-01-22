Company briefs

The Central Bank of Malta and Maltapost have issued a joint numismatic product to commemorate Malta’s first presidency of the Council of the European Union. The product consists of a silver coin and a silver foil stamp replica.

The coin, struck at the Royal Dutch Mint, shows the emblem of Malta and the year of issue 2017 on the obverse and the official logo adopted for the Maltese Presidency of the Council for the European Union on the reverse.

The coin, which can be bought separately, has a face value of €10. It is struck in 0.925 silver, has a weight of 28.28 grammes and a diameter of 38.61 mm. It is struck in proof quality and the mintage is limited to 2,500 coins. The coin was designed and engraved by the Maltese artist, Noel Galea Bason.

The silver replica stamp was also produced for Maltapost by the Royal Dutch Mint and depicts the €3.59 postage stamp from the Maltese Presidency of the Council of the European Union postage stamp issue. This joint product is available in a presentation case and is limited to 500 sets. Sets and coins may be purchased from the Malta Coin Centre counter at the main building of the Central Bank of Malta, Castille Place, Valletta or the MCC e-shop on www.maltacoincentre.com. The price of the set is €90, whereas the price for a coin is €60. Both prices are inclusive of VAT.

New partner at BDO Malta

Josef Mercieca (left) has been appointed a partner at BDO Malta. He will head the tax team in his new role as Tax Partner. Mr Mercieca joined the firm in 2015 following a four-year stint heading the Indirect Tax section with one of the Big 4 Audit Firms in Malta.

He also acted as the tax director for one of the longest established Maltese audit firms for six years where he headed the tax department. Mark Attard, chief executive officer at BDO Malta, said: “We are delighted to have Josef form part of our top management team. Attracting and retaining top talent is essential for us to help our clients sustain growth through changing times. Josef has significant tax experience both locally and internationally which will only further assist us in increasing our service levels.”

Melita extends live chat for Business customers

After launching a live chat service on www.melita.com for customer care and assistance, Melita has now extended the service to Business customers through the dedicated website www.melitabusiness.com

Live chat offers an immediate messaging platform, similar to Facebook Messenger, What’s App or Skype messaging services. A member of the Melita Business customer service team will be available to assist customers with their queries via the online chat service.

The Live Chat service is available from Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm. Customers will be asked to sign in to the service using their Facebook or Google Plus profiles or by providing names and contact details. Business customers may also contact Melita Business by calling the dedicated 24/7 business support line 2727 3535 and the MyMelita portal.