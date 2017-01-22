Advert
Sunday, January 22, 2017, 00:01

Cisco Roadshow 2017

The local office of Cisco, along with the support of its partners in Malta, Cyprus and Greece, will be organising the Cisco Roadshow 2017 on Thursday and on February 2 and 7. The roadshow on ‘Reimagine your business’ will cover the basic architectures of Cisco while focusing on the way in which technologies and corporate solutions can help businesses find answers towards the challenges of the digital era.

Cisco’s executives will present the most recent company’s news on issues concerning security, data centre, networks and collaboration solutions. Furthermore, participants will have the opportunity to be informed of Cisco’s solutions applied in Greek companies of several sectors and of each architecture.

For more information, visit www.ciscoroadshow.com.

