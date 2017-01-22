Chestertons head office in Malta assigns new CEO

Natasha Pace (right) has been assigned the role of CEO at the Chestertons head office in Malta.

Ms Pace developed a fascination for property from a young age and in 2009, at the age of 18, she enrolled in Real Estate Management BSc(Hons) at Kingston University.

The course included topics related to property, from architecture, law and construction to valuations, marketing and investment methods – all providing valuable knowledge and skills.

Following her studies at Kingston University in Surrey, England, Ms Pace went on to pursue a career in real estate by joining the Chestertons Head Office in Mayfair, London.

Following an additional year in England, Ms Pace returned to Malta with the main purpose of building the Chestertons brand in Malta.

Chestertons Malta opened its doors to business in 2012, with a select number of agents and just one branch. However, the past couple of years have seen a dramatic and positive change in the company, with three central branches (Gzira, Santa Venera and Paceville), and a growing name within the real estate industry locally.

Chestertons prides itself for having passionate and reliable negotiators that are experts in the property market and build lasting relationships with a variety of clients. Professional training is provided for the agents.

Those interested to join the brand’s growing team can call 7928 4217, send a CV to [email protected] or visit www.chestertons.com.mt.