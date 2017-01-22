CSB Group to show iGaming solutions at ICE gaming event

CSB Group will be exhibiting at the ICE Totally Gaming event, taking place from February 7 to 9 at the London Excel. The group will be present at stand N7-440.

Last year this award-winning show recorded an attendance of 28,487, further increasing its reputation as a leading international business event in gaming. This year’s show is expected to bring together international operators and suppliers from the betting, bingo, casino, lottery, mobile, online, social and street gaming sectors, thus offering unrivalled opportunities to visitors and exhibitors alike.

The group gives considerable value to major shows like ICE 2017, as they provide Maltese service providers the opportunity of promoting Malta as an established and well-regulated European gaming jurisdiction with key stakeholders.

As one of the leading corporate service providers in Malta, CSB Group has been involved in Malta’s iGaming industry since its inception. Apart from assisting gaming operators with the submission and pursuance of their gaming licence application with the Malta Gaming Authority, the group helps gaming operators relocating to Malta with other key services offered under different brand names.

These include: VacancyCentre – a specialist provider of complete recruitment solutions; Malta Sotheby’s International Realty – a licenced estate agent with a vast portfolio of high-end residential and commercial property both for sale and letting; and Regus – a provider of flexible and professional workplace solutions.

CSB Group will be represented at ICE 2017 by a strong and professional team able to share expertise on both the group’s offerings as well as the iGaming industry itself. Each member will be available to meet the show’s attendees and to discuss tailor-made iGaming solutions.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with one of the team members, visit ice.csbgroup.com or e-mail [email protected].