BOV selects Oracle Flexcube as new core banking system

BOV’s CEO Mario Mallia (centre) with Michiel Hustinx (left) and the bank’s chairman Taddeo Scerri.

Bank of Valletta has chosen Oracle as the provider of its new core banking system. The contract between the two parties was signed by the bank’s CEO Mario Mallia and Michiel Hustinx, vice president and head of sales, EMEA, in the presence of the BOV Group chairman Taddeo Scerri and top executives from both Oracle and BOV.

Mr Scerri said: “Bank of Valletta has always been synonymous with major innovative changes in the local market. Today’s agreement continues to strengthen the bank’s commitment to put customers at the centre of the organisation. The board of directors firmly believes that the new core banking platform will serve to underpin all of the bank’s corporate and retail bank offerings across multiple channels.”

Mr Mallia said: “Today represents an important milestone for the bank. Oracle Flexcube will enable us to offer superior customer service, simpler access to information and service, as well as seamless navigation across channels. Considerable work has already been done by a highly dedicated team over the last two years to establish the business, security and IT requirements.”

Mr Huztinx said: “Our team has worked extensively with BOV and we look forward to further deepening that relationship as a strategic collaborator during the implementation of the Oracle Flexcube platform. BOV is an integral part of the Maltese economy and this digital transformation process through Oracle will help further assist in expediting growth.”