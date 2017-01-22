Azimut Yachts triumph at Motor Boats Awards 2017 with Magellano 66

Azimut Yachts toasted to a great 2017 opening: Azimut Magellano 66 was awarded the Motor Boat Awards 2017, organised every year by British magazine Motor Boat & Yachting, as best vessel in the Passagemakers category.

The prestigious awards have been assigned by a panel of judges including the magazine’s editors and experienced boat testers on the basis of results of sea trials conducted over the past 12 months.

Magellano 66, as well as all the finalists, in each of the nine categories were required to undergo rigorous tests.

What definitively convinced the jury to declare the Azimut Magellano 66 best Passagemaker were the volumes and layout solutions that are typical of larger boats – particularly in the Explorer version – ample storage spaces for an extended stay on board, together with the freedom of leaving for long-range cruises thanks to the Dual Mode hull that ensures a comfortable and safe navigation even in the case of rough sea.

The awards were officially presented during a gala dinner held on January 9 on the occasion of the London Boat Show.

“With the Magellano Collection we have reinvented a new concept of yacht that combines the convenience of an Explorer with the exclusivity of Italian design. Following the Magellano’s commercial success over the years, the award we have received for the Magellano 66 came as a further recognition of our continuous efforts in research and development of avant-garde solutions,” said Azimut/Benetti Vice President Giovanna Vitelli.

“If the Azimut/Benetti Group has been recognised as the yachting world leader for over three decades, it is because of its great capacity for innovation embedded in its DNA.”

Azimut/Benetti Group and their brands are locally represented by Esprit Yachting.

For more information, visit www.esprityachting.com or e-mail [email protected].