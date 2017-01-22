Approval for the rehabilitation of the Farsons old Brewhouse

Plan view through the Farsons old Brewhouse ‘coppers’ area. Photos: Ian Ritchie Architects Ltd

The Planning Authority board has unanimously approved a permit for the rehabilitation of the Farsons old Brewhouse in Mrieħel. The rehabilitation project covers the restoration and conversion of around 7,000 square metres of industrial space which will include a Visitor Centre Experience with supporting food and beverage and other retail outlets, flexible workspace and additional amenities.

The project is envisaged to commence in mid-2017 and is expected to be completed within two years with an investment of around €10 million. The lead designer firm of the project is Ian Ritchie Architects Ltd of London, assisted by TBA Periti as local architects and structural engineers and supported by a multidisciplinary team of local and foreign specialists.

The driving design philosophy has been to sensitively restore and convert the Grade 2 listed building. The high aesthetic quality of the external envelope of the building will be preserved, including the internal spaces containing brewing machinery and equipment of special industrial heritage interest, which will provide a thematic backdrop throughout the space. Light will be brought into the central areas via new roof lights and of particular interest are the existing brewery ‘coppers’, which will form a centerpiece to the Visitor Centre.

Upon the granting of the permit, Ian Ritchie said the project represents an important milestone in the history of the brewery, while also presenting a unique ‘game changing’ perspective for industrial heritage in Malta.