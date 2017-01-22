No, But, Yes, But ..

I suspect I've used this title before, but hey, what the heck, Donald J. Trump, Gawd'elp'us President of the US, repeats himself ad nauseam, so I can too.

The four words in the title, followed by a pause a couple of beats long and "seriously??" in a slightly drawn out tone, are the ones that nowadays constitute my reaction to many news items. They're usually accompanied by a quizzical frown, which you can't see.

The news (news?) that Evarist Bartolo and that Pullicino Orlando specimen were to hold a press conference last Saturday morning provoked just that reaction in me.

Clearly, with Pullicino Orlando involved, the presser was to be nothing more than a diversionary gambit, puerile as that might be, on the part of Bartolo. Varist had plenty to tell us about the awesome stench of corruption that is wafting our way from his general direction, but he obviously wasn't going there.

He might not be pocketing any filthy lucre himself as a result of his minions' (or should that be minion's) machinations, but Geez Louise, he sure needs to clear himself and telling us that he is the solution not the problem ain't gonna cut it.

When one recalls the vehemence with which the dear old boy condemned the depths of corruption symbolised by a cheap imitation of an antique clock, his protestations ring hollow in the extreme.

And the presser itself, held in perhaps the most inconvenient location for the press, who trooped dutifully along as if they had nothing better to do on a Saturday morning, confirmed that it was nothing more than an exercise in sleight of hand.

I mean, who the hell gives a gnat's widdle what JPO (I'm as sick of typing Pullicino Orlando as I am of him) thinks about the Bishops' position on anything? He is yesterday's man (well, man, you know what I mean) and his barely coherent rant about the PN proved it: the world has moved on, but JPO hasn't, and can't, apparently.

And as for Bartolo's views on divorce and other things, well, again, who cares?

The same reaction is prompted by the twists and turns Owen Bonnici and Deborah Schembri are pulling in their zeal to find something to pin on Jason Azzopardi.

In the face of clear evidence that they are trying to pull the wool over our eyes on the Affaire Lowenbrau, they persist in their futile crusade, making me wonder why, for pity's sake, the real media don't simply put up a picture of them both with their pants on fire and have done with it. I mean, they've changed their story so often even they can't be sure what they're on about now.

And then we find the Sunday's Times' front page story about Air Malta, now that the insane move to cuddle up with Alitalia, of all people, has petered out.

After poo-pooing the PN's idea of funding the airline locally, Premier Joe's mob seem to be going there.

More than that, his good buddy Zammit Lewis's ineptitude has been brought into stark focus, because Louis Grech, of all people, has been charged with taking charge and getting something done, if that isn't something of an oxymoron in this instance.

Indeed, yes, but, no, but .... seriously?