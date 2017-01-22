Romancing Russia

Maestro Jean-Marc Burfin will be back in Malta next month to direct the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and guest Russian pianist, Pavel Kolesnikov, in the Russian Masters Concert to take place at the Mediterranean Conference Centre. He explains to Denise Azzopardi how his fascination for Russian music goes way back and pinpoints the striking qualities and messages that lie within Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, which the audience will be able to witness during the concert on February 5.

Maestro Jean-Marc Burfin

How far back does your interest in Russian masters go and what spurred you into polishing your knowledge of the Russian repertoire?

My attraction to Russian music and interest in symphonic music were born at the same time. As a matter of fact, the rich, melodic inspiration and orchestration science connected with the great Russian composers of the 19th century had seduced me long before I started thinking about becoming a musician or conductor. Works like the 6th Symphony by Tchaikovsky, The Night on a Bare Mountain by Mussorgsky, and the Ruslan and Ludmilla Overture by Glinka, had touched my heart and stirred up some intense feelings within me.

What is your connection with Russia and its musicians?

So far, my connection is mainly based on the romantic Russian repertoire, particularly Stravinsky, whose music I conduct frequently. Then I find Prokofiev’s neo-classical style to be a perfect mix of Russian colour and unique language, which is similar to Ravel’s, whom I absolutely adore.

How would you describe your affinity for Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich, and the two pieces that will make up this concert: Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5?

They are two absolutely different pieces! But both portray the essence of Russian soul, having the same lyrical strength and emitting a sense of an explosion of feelings. There are sweet moments in Tchaikovsky’ Piano Concerto No. 1, while Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5 has a very specific political context and an undeniable introspection. The symphony, composed in 1937 (the year of Ravel’s, Gershwin’s and Roussel’s death), testifies to the genius of a spirit fighting for its own identity against censorship in the Soviet regime.

This is going to be such an intense performance and I am truly looking forward to sharing all this with Kolesnikov

What are the most striking passages in these two compositions that the audience can relate to?

I have always been impressed by the first moments of the Tchaikovsky piano concerto where the powerful horns sections pronounce their first four notes, and the violins and cellos emit a deeply appassionato theme, accompanied by unusual piano chords.

The third movement of the Shostakovich symphony seduces by its intriguing lines and desperate song that grows intensely until it reaches a painful culmination.

Can you pinpoint any pertinent messages about Russia or personal feelings that Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich wanted to portray to the listener by means of these two pieces?

Tchaikovsky’s inspiration came from popular music, songs and dances, and speaking directly with the audience. Perhaps the composer intended to perform the concerto himself. Nevertheless, it never happened.

Shostakovich’s intention was to send out a strong and touching political message, fearing for his future as an artist, and fearing for his family. His anguish as a creative engine is audible in every single bar of his music, making it recognisable.

The Russian pianist Pavel Kolesnikov will feature as soloist in the first item on the programme – Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1. How important is his role in the interpretation of this piece?

Any soloist will bring his specific knowledge and understanding of the piece to a performance. In the case of the Tchaikovsky concerto, the impact of the pianist’s technique and interpretation of the piece on the orchestra is immediate. There are so many dialogues between the piano and the orchestra, which are expressed in the tempo flexibility, phrasing, and so on. This is going to be such an intense performance, and I am truly looking forward to sharing all this with Kolesnikov.

The Russian Masters Concert, featuring guest Russian pianist Pavel Kolesnikov under the direction of Maestro Jean-Marc Burfin and featuring Carmine Lauri as guest orchestral leader, will take place at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on February 5 at 6pm. For tickets (from €10 up to €30) e-mail [email protected] or call 2559 5750. For further information, visit www.maltaorchestra.com.