Ritty Tacsum in touring exhibition

Valletta: Another Landscape is the name of a touring exhibition that is being held by experimental photographer Ritty Tacsum as part of the MaltaEU 2017 rEUnion cultural events calendar. The exhibition is curated by Lisa Gwen Baldacchino.

“We all possess pre-conceived images of what a place and a country looks like – we’re told what to see and how to see it, through postcards, books and documentaries. We see the best aspects and facets, but we are rarely given an opportunity to experience the view of a person simply walking through the side streets and exploring the city of the people,” the artist says.

“Valletta: Another Landscape attempts to present an alternative view – one in which the layers of history are literally superimposed in order to pictorially fabricate the passing of time and convey a sense of wanderlust or fernweh, even within familiar cities, spaces and contexts.”

Tacsum (b.1990) is a Malta-based experimental photographer and multimedia artist with a predisposition for multi-layered stories and narratives. Her work taps into memory and makes abundant reference to context, time and place. Architecture features prominently in her work, as do moody surreal settings often dominated by masked anamorphic or androgynous figures.

The artist’s work has already been the subject of three solo shows. Her most recent exhibition having taken place in New York, where she represented her country of birth during Photoville Festival. Her work has been featured in countless art and design publications and she has been exhibited in high calibre curated shows in Europe and Asia. Her work can be found in several international private collections.

Tacsum is currently reading for a Bachelors of Arts in Digital Arts at the University of Malta. Her work is being represented by Lumitrix (UK) and HJF Gallery (NY).

The exhibition runs at Dar Malta, Brussels, until February 7 and will then move to the Brussels Parliament between February 10 and March 31 and the Europa Info Point between May 24 and June 22.

www.reunion.org.mt

www.rittytacsum.com