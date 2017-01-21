Thousands march against Donald Trump; protestor shot in Seattle

Demonstrators hold banners in protest against Trump's inauguration, in Prague.

Thousands of women and men have gathered ahead of a global "solidarity" march in the UK in the wake of the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

The Women's March on London event is being held in conjunction with others taking place in cities across the world to promote women's and human rights.

Marches are also happening in other UK cities including Manchester, Edinburgh, Belfast, Liverpool and Cardiff, with thousands expected to attend. Demonstrations are also taking place in other European countries.

About 200,000 people - including celebrities Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson and Amy Schumer - are expected to take part in a demonstration in Washington DC later.

Yesterday was seen as the official start of fascism coming back

Beginning at the American Embassy in London, the march will snake its way around the streets of the capital and finish with a rally in Trafalgar Square.

The movement states on its website that the US election "proved a catalyst for a grassroots movement of women to assert the positive values that the politics of fear denies".

Organisers of the London march are calling for people to join them "as part of an international day of action in solidarity" on President Trump's first full day in the Oval Office.

A throng of people across all ages and genders descended on Grosvenor Square holding a rainbow of placards with slogans such as "dump Trump", "reject hate, reclaim politics" and "no to racism, no to Trump".

A protestor in Madrid.

Mr Trump's presidential campaign was plunged into crisis after a 2005 tape recording came to light of him bragging to TV host Billy Bush about groping women and that he can "grab them by the pussy" because of his celebrity status.

Holding a sign saying "my pussy is not up for grabs", Kim McInally said she had travelled from Brighton for the demonstration.

The 32-year-old said: "Yesterday was seen as the official start of fascism coming back."

She claimed "human rights and human equality is getting pushed further and further down the list".

In Bristol, more than 1,000 people marched from Queen Square to College Green - just 72 hours after the event was organised.

The group chanted and held placards as they took part in the Sister March in solidarity with the Women's March On Washington.

Man shot in the US

Meanwhile, the inauguration of Donald Trump was marked with protests across the country. In Seattle, one person was shot in the abdomen during a demonstration at the University of Washington, the Seattle Police Department said on Twitter. Demonstrators gathered there to protest against the new president.