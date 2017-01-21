Thomson finishes second in Vendee Globe race
British sailor Alex Thomson has finished runner-up in the Vendee Globe round-the-world yacht race after a colossal battle with Armel Le Cleac’h. The eighth edition of single-handed offshore racing’s ultimate test was won by the Frenchman on Thursday in a record time of 74 days, three hours and 35 minutes. That smashed the race record set by Francois Gabart four years ago by three days, 22 hours and 41 minutes – a time Thomson also bettered. Picture shows Thomson surrounded by small boats while approaching Les Sables d’Olonne.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.