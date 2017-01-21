Advert
Saturday, January 21, 2017, 05:59

Thomson finishes second in Vendee Globe race

British sailor Alex Thomson has finished runner-up in the Vendee Globe round-the-world yacht race after a colossal battle with Armel Le Cleac’h. The eighth edition of single-handed offshore racing’s ultimate test was won by the Frenchman on Thursday in a record time of 74 days, three hours and 35 minutes. That smashed the race record set by Francois Gabart four years ago by three days, 22 hours and 41 minutes – a time Thomson also bettered. Picture shows Thomson surrounded by small boats while approaching Les Sables d’Olonne.

