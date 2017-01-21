Nocturnal Animals... two films in one

Jake Gyllenhaal (centre) as the novel’s protagonist Tony Hastings, with Michael Shannon (right) as Detective Bobby Andes, a character from the novel penned by Gyllenhaal’s other character.

Nocturnal Animals starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Amy Adams is brought to local screens tomorrow by Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Directed by Tom Ford, this noir thriller of a story-within-a-story follows art gallery owner Susan Morrow (Adams) who receives a manuscript for the novel Nocturnal Animals penned by her ex-husband Edward Sheffield (Gyllenhaal). The novel is dedicated to her and its title is the nickname her husband used to have for her. She interprets it as being a veiled threat towards her and reads into it a tale of revenge.

Gyllenhaal plays a double role in the film, as the novelist Edward Sheffield as well as the main character of his book, Tony Hastings.

Famed film critic Roger Ebert has high praise for the film, indeed, saying: “This may or may not be one of the best films of 2016, but it’s absolutely one of the most interesting… Nocturnal Animals is a work of exceptional, undeniable craft, but it’s also a movie that’s meant to stick to you a little bit.”

The film is an adaptation of the novel Tony and Susan by Evan Wright and was premiered at the 73rd edition of the Venice Film Festival where it won the Grand Jury Prize.

The rest of the cast are heavyweights in their own right and include Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Isla Fisher, Armie Hammer, Laura Linney, Andrea Riseborough and Michael Sheen.

■ The film screens at St James Cavalier in Valletta tomorrow, January 22, at 9pm. It is in English and is certified 18. For more information, visit http://kreattivita.org .