Making music
Following Yuri Landman’s successful residency, Spazju Kreattiv is presenting an open jam lab session where participants will play music with recently created Yuri Landman instruments.
Yuri Landman (1973) is a musician and an inventor of musical instruments. Based on prepared guitar techniques, he built his first instrument in 2001 to solve the inaccur-acy of instant preparations. He has built experimental instruments for acts such as Sonic Youth, Melt-Banana and others.
Over the past seven years he has given over 100 DIY-instrument-building workshops at music festivals, music academies, art academies, concert venues and art spaces.
■ The open jam lab session is being held this evening at 8pm at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta. Entrance is free.
