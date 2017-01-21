Classic moves by VIBE

The Valletta International Baroque Ensemble plays this afternoon at 12.30pm at St Augustine’s parish church, as part of the Valletta International Baroque Festival.

The ensemble consists of predominantly Maltese musicians, guided by foreign baroque specialists. VIBE seeks to perform music from the Renaissance and Baroque periods in an historically informed way on original instruments. The formation of the ensemble is an important legacy of the festival which has grown from strength to strength since its inauguration in 2012.

This evening, also as part of the Valletta International Baroque Festival programme, Le Banquet Celeste will be performing at 7.30pm at Ta’ Ġieżu Church in Valletta.

The Lamentations of Jeremiah inspired many composers of the Baroque era, from Couperin to Jan Dismas Zelenka. Dismas Zelenka, although very famous in his time, has only recently been rediscovered. Bassist and composer at the court of Dresden, he wrote many vocal and instrumental works, sacred and secular and has a very personal musical style which is instantly recognisable.

This evening’s programme focuses particularly on the Lessons of Darkness, the music for which has a unique style between motet and cantata. A fusion of Germanic and Italian styles, these works make use of solo instruments rarely used such as the torch or the bassoon, and are distinguished by a rare quality in the mixing of arias and ariosos. The Répons accompanying the Darkness lessons are remarkable for their counterpoint in the Stile Antico and contrast beautifully with them.

■ VIBE play today at 12.30pm at St Augustine’s parish church, Valletta.

Le Banquet Celeste will perform at 7.30pm at Ta’ Ġieżu Church in Valletta.