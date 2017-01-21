Bach for good
Nicholas Dautricot on violin and Lucia Micallef on piano will perform a programme entitled Back and the Russians, tomorrow at the Teatru Manoel in Valletta. The programme includes Sonata in B minor, Sonata in E major, Sonata in F minor and more.
■ The concert is at the Teatru Manoel tomorrow at 12:30pm.
