Saturday, January 21, 2017, 06:12

Bach for good

Lucia Micallef

Lucia Micallef

Nicholas DautricotNicholas Dautricot

Nicholas Dautricot on violin and Lucia Micallef on piano will perform a programme entitled Back and the Russians, tomorrow at the Teatru Manoel in Valletta. The programme includes Sonata in B minor, Sonata in E major, Sonata in F minor and more.

■ The concert is at the Teatru Manoel tomorrow at 12:30pm.

