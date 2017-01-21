Announcements

ATTARD. On January 20, at her residence, MARIA STELLA, née Borg, of St Julian’s, widow of Gerald, aged 92, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Antonella Bruno and her partner Jean and her son John and his wife Claudia, her grandchildren Gabriella and her husband Andrew, Luca, Alexander, Natasha and Basti, her great-granddaughter Lea, and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, on Monday, January 23 at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BIANCHI. On January 19, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, LORIS, widower of Yvonne, passed away peacefully, aged 93. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Adrian and his wife Claire and Philip and his wife Felicity, his daughter Anne, his grandchildren Stephen and his wife Pamela, Sean and his wife Teresa, Lynne and her husband John Pessagno, Matthew and his wife Sara, Chris and his wife Stephanie, Michael and his wife Sarah, Peter and his wife Eszter, and Marguerita and her partner Kate, his 14 great-grandchildren, his in-laws, Marie Louise Firman, Grace Grech Orr and Angela Ganado, widow of his brother-in-law Joe, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia on Tuesday, January 24 at 8am for Balzan parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff at Casa Antonia for their long and dedicated care. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RALSTON. On Sunday, January 15, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, DALE CLYDE, passed away peacefully at the age of 78. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving children Tasha, Dale and Neil, their spouses and children, his brother Norris and sister Margaret, other relatives and friends. Cremation will be held on Monday, January 23, in Messina. A farewell gathering will be held on Tuesday, January 24, at Bean’s Café, Ta’ Xbiex from 5 to 8pm. Family and friends are welcome. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated.

In Memoriam

APAP BOLOGNA – JOHN. In loving memory of our father. Always in our prayers. Angela, Philip, Sandra and Steven.

ATTARD KINGSWELL – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Rita, his children Victoria, Patricia and John and their families. Forever in our hearts.

BONETT – ANNIE. Kindly pray for us. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord. Dear mother, thank you for all that you did for us. Your daughter Carmen, sister-in-law Frances, relatives and friends.

DEMAJO – THOMAS. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his wife Tessie, his daughters Apollonia and Odette, their respective husbands Leonard and Philip, and his grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

GALEA. Remembering our dear mother TERRY, especially today the anniversary of her demise. Edgar, Antoine and Christine, and their families.

INGUANEZ – ALFRED. With fond memories of a beloved husband and father on the 14th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Missed by his wife Nellie, son John, family and friends.

LAWSON – MAY. In loving memory, on the first anniversary of her passing. Deeply missed by her family and many friends.

PORTELLI. Treasured memories of our dear mother LUCIA, née Amato on the second anniversary of her demise. Forever loved and missed by Vivienne, Godwin, Sandro and their families.

SCHEMBRI ADAMI – FRANZ, husband of the late Yvonne. Today the 24th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His four children Dr Sandro Schembri Adami, LL.D., Graziella, Aldo, Maria Luisa, wife of Marco Astrologo, and his five grandchildren Donna, Kyra, Giulia, Mia and Thomas. Today’s 9.30am Mass at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, St Julians, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Jesus, Mary, Joseph. Other prayers are solicited.

VASSALLO – LAWRENCE. Treasured memories of a wonderful father. So deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Ruth and Marco and his grandsons Peter and Eliot.

VELLA. In ever loving memory of THOMAS, today the 33rd anni­versary of his death. Fondly remem­bered by his children Monica and her husband Paul, Joseph and his wife Rita, and Elizabeth; his grandsons Jeremy, James, Simon, John and Thomas and their respective wives Marion, Shtiliana, Eliza, Elaine and Maria.

ZAMMIT – POLLY. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.