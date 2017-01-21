Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

Works on the €26 million Kappara junction reach the halfway point with the project set to be completed by the end of this year, Transport Minister Joe Mizzi announces at a press conference on January 13. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A couple enjoy the sunshine whilst walking their dog at Top of the World in Gharghur on January 13. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Gzira Athleta’s Michael Naudi (centre) try’s to take a shot during their match against Depiro on January 15 at the Basketball Pavilion in Ta’Qali. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Gzira Athleta’s Michael Naudi (centre) tries to find his way through the Depiro defence on January 15 at the Basketball Pavilion in Ta’Qali. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Considerable damage was caused when a vehicle caught fire inside the Premiere Car Showroom, in Mosta in the early hours of January 15. Civil Protection Department personnel were summoned to put out the fire. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Hibernians coach Mark Miller (right) and Floriana FC president Riccardo Gaucci confront each other on the sidelines during a BOV Premier League match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on January 15. Mr Gaucci, who was sent to the stands by the referee, was furious after Floriana player Amadou Samb was dismissed in the first half. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Fayodor Zammit shows the yellow card to Floriana’s Amadou Samb after fouling Hibernians Andrew Cohen at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on January 15. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Floriana’s Ignacio Varela puts the ball past Hibernians goalkeeper Andrew Hogg during their Premier League match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on January 15 Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

An elderly man walks past a Mepa permit to turn the Imperial Hotel in Sliema into an old people’s home on January 13. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Justice Minister Owen Bonnici (centre) gives a press conference outside the Nationalist Party Headquarters in Pieta on January 16. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Crew members of a French air force KC135 refueling aircraft walk on its wing as ground staff inspect the plane after it was diverted to Malta together with two French Rafale fighter jets on January 16. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Crew members of a French air force KC135 refueling aircraft walk on the wing as ground staff inspect the plane after it was diverted to Malta after developing a technical on January 16. Two accompanying French Rafale fighter jets also landed in Malta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The pilot of a French Rafale fighter jet is greeted after landing in Malta after the KC135 refueling aircraft it was travelling with developed a technical fault and was diverted to Malta on January 16. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Plane spotters make the most of the opportunity to take photos of two French Rafale fighters after they were diverted to Malta on January 16. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Hail descended on the Victor Tedesco Stadium on January 16 as cold weather continued to batter the Maltese islands. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

An injured mute swan flies past the San Luċjan Tower in Birżebbuġa on January 17, a few hours after conservationists realised it had been shot. The bird, which was not one of the bevy that landed on New Year’s Day in Marsalforn, Gozo delighted many as it entered St Thomas Bay in the morning – but it spent the rest of the day surrounded by Administrative Law Enforcement. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A pilot boat with Members from the Administrative Law Enforcement and Birdlife Malta try to catch an injured mute swan in Birezebbugia on January 17 Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

An Injured mute swan flies low in Birezebbugia on January 17 Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Two construction workers stand dangerously close to the edge of a roof as they work on a building in Valletta on January 18. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

President of Malta Marie Louise Coleiro Preca listens to the New Years greetings from the Diplomatic community at the Palace in Valletta on January 19. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat jokes with members of the Diplomatic corp after a group photo at Castille on January 19. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A gardener works on the lawn surrounding the fort in Tigne on January 20. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Wind swept clouds line the sky over the fort in Tigne on January 20. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli