What to expect from Trump

Donald Trump is now the President of the United States. Many still can’t get over his shocking victory; Hillary Clinton was Obama’s heir apparent, and the election was meant to confirm it.

However, elections are unpredictable events. Regardless of one’s opinion on the outcome, the result cannot be changed. At the start of his presidency, Trump needs to be approached with an open mind which takes into consideration his various idiosyncrasies.

His predilection for social media outlets such as Twitter needs to be placed in its proper context. His tweets generate controversy because they are often biting, personal and unbecoming of the role he occupies. It is hard to separate the person from the office, and his preferred medium of communication is likely to give journalists and observers a very hard time in deciphering the intentions of the President.

Nonetheless, a tweet is not an executive order. The 140-character limit makes it an imperfect platform to announce policy positions or new legislation. The medium also serves as a distraction from the real issues.

Trump’s unpredictability will be the leitmotif of his administration. His very inauguration was completely unexpected: who would have predicted at the start of the electoral season that Trump would clinch the Republican nomination and win the election?

The election itself is mired in scandal and controversy. Russia’s indirect role in it is a matter of concern, and this should prompt some urgent action in terms of securing the independence of the electoral process. Nevertheless, the legitimacy of the election doesn’t hang in the balance. Russia’s influence on the electorate is both unknown and unknowable.

In many respects, Trump’s presidency will be similar to that of other Republican incumbents. The media will be merciless, and his record will be much maligned.

Trump’s cabinet is made up of several “common-sense conservatives”. His nominee for the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, pledged tax cuts for the middle classes and a more simplified tax system. The nominee for Secretary of Defence, James Mattis, has a distinguished track record in the field. The nominee for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, vouched to give parents a greater choice in the education of their children.

There are some controversial appointees. Rex Tillerson, the nominee for Secretary of State, has considerable ties with Russia, while Jeff Sessions, the nominee for Attorney General, has already received considerable opposition from the academic establishment.

There are aspects of Trump’s foreign policy which he will hopefully revisit once he begins to feel the weight of his office.

Trump has repeatedly described Nato as an “obsolete” institution. There is some truth in this analysis. Its current structures and its general aims, formulated during the Cold War, do not reflect the current state of affairs. The need for Nato to update certain structures is vital.

The nativist rhetoric which the White House incumbent seems to prefer can be somewhat dangerous and isolationist. Rather than seek to undermine Nato, the Trump administration should breathe new life into the organisation. Nato remains a cornerstone of European and North Atlantic security, and the US is the only State with the necessary clout to push through much-needed reforms.

Nato is a vital lynchpin in securing the most vulnerable parts of the continent, most notably the peripheral countries bordering Russia and the Middle East. For almost 67 years, it kept the peace in an otherwise divided continent. Its role is far from redundant.

The security scenario is constantly changing. Apart from its environmental implications, climate change also has serious negative consequences for the security scenario. The concepts of climate migration and food security are not abstract academic principles but real concerns which will affect the lives of millions.

The ambitious Paris Agreement on Climate Change is a landmark agreement which brought together 195 countries in a serious bid to tackle global warming. Such initiatives provide the US with the opportunity to show leadership on the international stage.

Trump’s international stature is somewhat dented by the perception many have of him. His public persona revolves around his off-the-cuff remarks, his somewhat belligerent tone and his populist approach. In many ways, he seems to be the right-wing counterpart to Jorge Bergoglio. Trump will need to rectify this, for it will affect the international image of the US.

The US is often viewed negatively due to some of its unpopular policy positions. This is largely misguided. While adhering slavishly to its positions may be counterproductive, one can’t help but recognise that it is the only democracy capable of mustering a leading international role in various fields.

Its economic, military and technological capacity truly makes it, as Ronald Reagan once described it, “the last best hope”. For the time being, Trump doesn’t seem to inspire much hope. He enters the White House as the least popular incumbent in living memory. There is a widely held perception that his presidency will end in abject failure.

However, the innate hostility many seem to feel towards Trump is likely to appeal to his worse instincts and trigger his typical vicious responses. One can only hope that much-needed gestures of goodwill taper mutual antagonisms.

André DeBattista is an independent researcher in the field of politics and international relations.