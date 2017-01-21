Purpose of our lives

This world and society we live in, is a jewel in the universe. Yet, with all its beautiful people and marvels of all types we are riddled with cruelty, disaster, terror and anguish. Could it be that we have misinterpreted or have been blind to the purpose we are here for, and therefore mismanaged this earth on a global scale?

It could be that we humans find ourselves on this earth because of some evolutionary chemical consequence in the development of the universe. Not for any particular purpose. On the other hand it could be that we are here for good reason and with good purpose. Given the uniqueness of this earth and our cognitive qualities it would only be fitting to expect to have a sublime purpose.

It could be that the sky is blue, clouds are white, grass is green, flowers brightly coloured and stars in the sky fill us with awe just by sheer coincidence. On the other hand these could be awesome gifts to us humans to enjoy as evidence of a great Creator.

It could be that the sun rising and setting is beautiful to us because it happens to be so and that the moon shining and reflecting itself on the sea has no reason behind it. Yet to us it gives such a sense of peace and tranquility. It could be that we have developed an appreciation for them over the ages. On the other hand it could be that these scenes are there to lead us to realise the awesomeness of an Almighty Creator.

It could be that the earth has a tilt just by some unexplained force that caused this obliquity. Yet this tilt has been so beneficial to us humans because itgives us seasons with their rituals, temperature changes and other changes that make life more interesting. So it could also be that this tilt and spin are another gift to mankind.

It could be that the seven notes of music just happened to be there. Yet, our ability to enjoy music, to understand it, to compose, to sing, to dance to it and praise God with it has given humanity such joy and pleasure. We did not invent music, we only discovered it and created songs, melodies and sounds – another gift we often take for granted.

So it is with mathematics and physics. The laws that govern the movement of celestial bodies were not invented by humans. We understood them and made use of them to travel in space. We did not set the speed of a falling body, we only measured it. We did not create light waves or sound waves but we discovered them, understood them and furthered our ambitions on earth. We created great things and we get enjoyment in life thanks to these gifts.

It could be that all these were not put in place by anyone, but on the other hand it could be that all these things have a supreme Creator’s loving hand behind them and we have unknowingly co-created with Him.

It could be we are the focal point of the universe where the physical meets the metaphysical, where the divine turns into human and the human turns into the divine

It could be that our minds can understand, observe, reason and use language simply because we have evolved. On the other hand it could be that we were given these faculties to be in unison with the One who created it all.

It could be that we are the focal point of the universe where the physical meets the metaphysical. Where the divine turns into human and the human turns into the divine. On the other hand it could also be that it is not so. Of all that we can see around us living or not living we are the only ones who have an understanding of cause and effect and use them intelligently. We are the only ones who can understand design and who can co-create with the Creator.

The fact is that no one can impose on us how we are to look at things. It could be that the world we live in is just a sequence of events and developments into which we find ourselves in and we’re just trying to make the best of it or a mess of it. Or, it could be that we are the masterpiece of a Creator God who wishes us to share this awesome universe with Him. To experience it, in its beauty and at times is ugliness, to develop and co-create with Him. Generally and globally this has not been the attitude we humans have adopted.

Our understanding of all this is tantamount to the philosophy of our lives. Our philosophy dictates how we lead our lives, what television we watch, how we earn our money and how we spend it, what we teach our children, how we vote, how we view sex, why we hear music, what friendships we choose and what role religion plays in our lives.

It dictates whether we develop new things for the betterment of humanity of for the betterment of our pockets. Whether we drive a truck into a crowd or whether we rage on the road.

A person who does not see a loving God in his interpretation of life can easily adopt an aggressive egoistic attitude to society that creates cruelty, rage, anguish, disaster and destruction. But can a person who sees divine gifts and goodness in all that is around him ever come to sow this terror?

Would a person who is thankful for every breath and heart beat that his body enjoys blow up another person? Would a person who co-creates this earth with its Creator seek its destruction? Would a person who realises that his intelligence or beauty came to him free of charge ever look down on others?

Would a leader of a country who appreciates his incumbency within the stewardship of a people of God abuse of that people? It could be that we have misinterpreted our purpose on earth and that we have mismanaged our roles. It could be that we have been slaves of our freedom and which has blinded us from the divine. Could it not be?

David Pace O’Shea is an observer, thinker and well-wisher for a better society.