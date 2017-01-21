Conduct unbecoming MPs

Clifton Grima, Labour Member of Parliament

The first thought that comes to my mind when thinking about what the President noted is Pope Francis’s recent words that one gains authority by serving the people, being close to the people and being coherent. With these wise words in mind the legislator must remain vigilant to be able to live what is preached and never to be distant from the people.

Just over a fortnight ago, we all exchanged best wishes for a prosperous year. Unfortunately, that cheerful feeling seems to have fizzled out. Some members of the highest institutions of this country are continuously appearing ferocious in the eyes of the citizens who, on a regular basis, follow what happens in Parliament via television. Come to think of it, I am sure the fact that parliamentary sittings are being aired and even live-streamed is directly influencing the way we members - consciously or unconsciously - act in front of the cameras.

As a newcomer to the House of Representatives, I immediately noted the amount of work done on a daily basis: new Acts that improve the lives of citizens are passed regularly; committees I had the privilege to chair sought to make the country better while ensuring no one is left behind.

I can say with certainty that the majority of the members of the House work long hours without much fanfare and there is indeed also collaboration between various members from different sides of the House on various issues. Unfortunately, there are also individuals who try to cause unnecessary tensions on issues which, at times, sound rather meaningless. In my opinion, this negative attitude is all based on the extremely erroneous assumption of individuals who believe that because they are not in a position of power anymore such irresponsible behaviour is what the people want to see from them.

With all due respect, being elected and chosen by the people to represent them, one should not make the mistake of being influenced by some charlatan who uses social media to get some limelight.

Is it necessary never to agree or to make it appear to be so? I believe that all that people want and deserve is to have representatives who behave appropriately, who are committed to work and who remain close to them.

This country does not need or deserve prima donnas who call people ignorant and try to get ahead and increase their popularity with personal attacks and name–calling.

People want stability, not hatred, achieved through a proper working relationship within the House, whose primary objective must be that of the advancement of society.

As politicians we should identify what the people need and are asking

This year is an important one. Being the year when Malta is chairing the European Union presidency for the first time, it is definitely a challenging task, happening at a crucial time for the EU given the persistent divide that can be felt by politicians and ordinary citizens. At the opening ceremony of the presidency, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat rightly held that politicians tend to respond to the questions that no one is asking, at the workplace or around the dinner table. I completely agree and I tend to ask myself: how can a politician represent the people if, knowingly or not, the same politician elected by the people does not understand his electors?

In my opinion, as politicians we should identify what the people need and are asking. We must make sure we are able to provide an answer because, failing to do so, might result in a vacuum that would eventually be filled by all sorts of answers including bad answers.

I am sure the citizens do not want shows in the Chamber. On the contrary, the citizens deserve to be the core of our genuine work.

As members of the House, we must lead by example and, more importantly, behave in an appropriate manner and with the utmost dignity and humility.

David Agius, Opposition Whip

Besides the above question, I think that I have to add another question, which is: who is behaving badly and why?

We had various occasions when Labour members of Parliament misbehaved during a parliamentary session, yet they were not censored, nor any concrete action was taken against them.

Who were they?

Did we not all hear Parliamentary Secretary Ian Borg use inappropriate language in Parliament? What happened? Nothing concrete.

Did we not all hear Labour MP Joe Debono Grech tell (Independent) MP Marlene Farrugia “niġi għalik u nifqgħek” (I’ll beat you up)? However, once again, it was as if nothing had happened and I had to personally intervene and report this incident to the Speaker of the House and ask him to take the necessary action. Yet, do we not all know that no drastic action was taken?

Do we not all know that the Minister Within the Office of the Prime Minister, Konrad Mizzi, had to be brought to order by Mr Speaker in Parliament and, yet, no action was taken against him?

This government just cannot justify all the corruption cases

Do we not all know, probably except Mr Speaker, who was it who illegally photographed Nationalist Party deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami during his speech in Parliament and sent it to a blogger and, yet, a confusion of words is used in order to cover up this incident too and no concrete action was taken?

Do we not all know the various controversial rulings given over the past four years?

Do we not all know how ministers answer questions put to them by members of Parliament and how they constantly refrain from giving proper answers to MPs’ questions? This is also probably why the Prime Minister refused to adopt the Prime Minister Question Time in the Maltese Parliament.

Do we not all know that once the country is run by a Prime Minister who lost control over his disgraced ministers all control is also lost in Parliament?

Do we not all know that when our Prime Minister gives his blessing to someone who works with him at Castille to accept a photograph illegally taken during a parliamentary session by a Labour MP and uploads it on his blog it is another sign that everything can be done and no one will ever be held accountable?

This government is faced continuously with strong criticism from the Opposition on corruption. It seems that this government cannot take it anymore and is hitting back in Parliament with aggressiveness and unbecoming behaviour.

This government just cannot justify all the corruption cases that range from a disgraced minister mentioned in the Panama Papers for opening a secret account in Panama and a secret trust in New Zealand to the Gaffarena, Cafe Premier, Australia Hall, Azerbaijan deal, the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools and Education Minister Evarist Bartolo’s canvasser and the euros spent in drinks from a mini bar.

To top it all, one Labour MP has left this government because she could not be part of this most corrupt government Malta has ever had and is now an independent member of Parliament. Furthermore, two more seats were added to the Nationalist Opposition and all is indicative that the Opposition is daily gaining more popular support and is today a government in waiting.

All this seems to be disturbing the government and its MPs and, hence, the arrogant attitude that translates itself into a misbehaviour that even the President of Malta noticed and had no choice but to refer to.

I hope this year the government and its members of Parliament will be mature enough to be able to behave and act better during parliamentary debates.

If you would like to put any questions to the two parties in Parliament send an e-mail marked clearly Question Time to [email protected].