Advert
Saturday, January 21, 2017, 15:36

Two men found with drugs, weapon

Two men were arrested in St Paul's Bay yesterday in connection with drugs and weapons charges.

The men, a 48-year-old from St Paul's Bay, and a 39-year-old from Swieqi, were arrested in a car after days of being monitored by the police. 

An inspection of the car yielded 200 grams of suspected cocaine packed in capsules. The police also elevated a loaded weapon from the residence of the 48-year-old later. 

The duty magistrate ordered an inquiry. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Malta temporarily reintroducing border...

  2. Mother has been waiting for children's...

  3. PN leader Simon Busuttil hand-picked...

  4. Logistics hub bid flops, new request for...

  5. Inquiry into money laundering...

  6. Watch: 'Please help us,' tearful migrant...

  7. Gozo Bishop denies threatening to...

  8. Woman injured as car crashes into wall...

  9. Businessman in Malta for many years...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed