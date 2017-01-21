Two men found with drugs, weapon

Two men were arrested in St Paul's Bay yesterday in connection with drugs and weapons charges.

The men, a 48-year-old from St Paul's Bay, and a 39-year-old from Swieqi, were arrested in a car after days of being monitored by the police.

An inspection of the car yielded 200 grams of suspected cocaine packed in capsules. The police also elevated a loaded weapon from the residence of the 48-year-old later.

The duty magistrate ordered an inquiry.