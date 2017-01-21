Advert
Saturday, January 21, 2017, 07:23

Today's newspapers in review

These are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says Gozo Bishop Mario Grech has flatly denied a German media report that he threatened to suspend priests who refuse communion to divorced and remarried Catholics. In another story, it says Lloyds of London has ruled out Malta as the location for a subsidiary outside the UK, in spite of the fact that Malta had a “unique cell structure” which looked very promising.

The Malta Independent leads with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45 President of the United States.

In-Nazzjon leads with an immigrant’s plea to President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca to protect and help those facing deportation.

L-Orizzont says that the Church has failed to comment on its story yesterday regarding precarious employment within it.

