Roberta Metsola elected EPP coordinator within civil liberties committee

MEP Roberta Metsola has been elected coordinator for the European People’s Party within the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs of the European Parliament.

The committee, which is one of the largest legislative bodies in the Parliament, deals with issues such as immigration, security and border controls, privacy, anti-discrimination and fundamental rights. Roberta Metsola was elected after a vote by MEPs in the committee during an election in Strasbourg.

Dr Metsola said she was looking forward to working with MEPs from across the political divide. “The next two-and-a-half years are crucial for the European project; we have to keep reaching across the political aisle to ensure that we are able to address concerns of citizens and restore faith in the European project,” she said.

“With David Casa also elected coordinator of the Committee on Employment and Social Affairs, and Therese Comodini Cachia as deputy coordinator of the Committee on Legal Affairs, we have shown how the European Parliament is not about the geographic size of your country but about how well you are able to build alliances. The PN delegation will continue to ensure that the voice of everyone in Malta and Gozo is heard,” she added.

In her new role, Dr Metsola will be responsible for coordinating the EPP position on any number of dossiers and with negotiating legislation with different groups in the committee.