Man grievously injured after he falls off roof

A 67-year-old man sustained grievous injuries when he fell off the roof a residence in Żejtun this afternoon.

The police said the incident happened in Triq Bir id-Deheb at 3pm, when it was called to assist to a man who fell around a storey's height when he was working on the roof.

The victim was given treatment on the spot before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police are investigating.