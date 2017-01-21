Man grievously injured after he falls off roof
A 67-year-old man sustained grievous injuries when he fell off the roof a residence in Żejtun this afternoon.
The police said the incident happened in Triq Bir id-Deheb at 3pm, when it was called to assist to a man who fell around a storey's height when he was working on the roof.
The victim was given treatment on the spot before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital.
Police are investigating.
