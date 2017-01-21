Watch: Former divorce campaigners welcome bishops' guidelines on communion

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Steve Zammit Lupi

Former divorce campaigners Evarist Bartolo and Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando called a press conference this morning to welcome the bishops’ new guidelines which would allow estranged couples to receive communion.

The Education Minister kicked off the conference – which the Nationalist Party said was being held to deviate attention from serious corruption allegations – by referring to the controversy created by the divorce campaign six years ago.

Mr Bartolo recalled that the campaign had prompted some claims that the Virgin Mary was "crying" at the prospect of the introduction of divorce and that upholding such a right could lead to an earthquake, "while we were personally told we were going to hell".

Back then, the campaigners had made sure the issue would not turn into a religious war and they believed the Church had a right to express itself, he added.

Following the release of guidelines dealing with the implications of Amoris Laetitia, Mr Bartolo said he would like to thank the bishops for taking a brave step and making it easier and more humane for separated and divorced couples to remain part of the church.

Noting that the Church in Malta had gone through an evolution and was now being attacked, Mr Pullicino Orlando shifted the discussion, speaking of the divorce referendum's impact on the Nationalist Party.

Mr Pullicino Orlando acknowledged that while he had tabled a private member’s bill on divorce, he had never thought that then Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi would call a referendum.

He also spoke of the Nationalist Party’s “siege mentality” to preserve the pool of “hardcore voters”, which had led to a loss of liberal votes in the last election, commenting that the current leader was taking a completely opposite approach and allowing libertarian candidates in PN's fold.

The press briefing took on a surreal turn at one point when Mr Pullicino Orlando revealed he had also been asked to contest the next general election, but had no intention of doing so.

Asked by journalists about the aim behind the press conference, Mr Bartolo said the campaigners wanted to speak of social developments prompted by the divorce campaign.

He rejected claims that the press conference was called to deviate attention from the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools scandal. He called the allegations unjust and dishonest, noting he would answer questions in court.

In the afternoon, the Nationalist Party issued a one-word statement to describe the press conference: "pathetic".