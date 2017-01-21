Elderly woman seriously injured in Rabat car crash

An 80-year-old woman sustained grievous injuries and two others were hospitalised following a car crash in Rabat this morning.

Police said the incident happened at 11.15am in Triq Taċ-Ċawl when a Mazda 2, driven by a 43-year-old woman from Mqabba crashed into a Mitsubishi Pajero Junior, driven by a 52-year-old woman from Żejtun.

The Pajero was carrying the victim as well as a 58-year old, who resides in Fgura.

An ambulance took all three in the Pajero to hospital for treatment.

The police are investigating.