Advert
Saturday, January 21, 2017, 16:42

Elderly woman seriously injured in Rabat car crash

An 80-year-old woman sustained grievous injuries and two others were hospitalised following a car crash in Rabat this morning.

Police said the incident happened at 11.15am in Triq Taċ-Ċawl when a Mazda 2, driven by a 43-year-old woman from Mqabba crashed into a Mitsubishi Pajero Junior, driven by a 52-year-old woman from Żejtun.

The Pajero was carrying the victim as well as a 58-year old, who resides in Fgura. 

An ambulance took all three in the Pajero to hospital for treatment. 

The police are investigating.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Malta temporarily reintroducing border...

  2. Mother has been waiting for children's...

  3. PN leader Simon Busuttil hand-picked...

  4. Logistics hub bid flops, new request for...

  5. Inquiry into money laundering...

  6. Watch: 'Please help us,' tearful migrant...

  7. Gozo Bishop denies threatening to...

  8. Woman injured as car crashes into wall...

  9. Businessman in Malta for many years...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed