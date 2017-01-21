Elderly woman seriously injured in Rabat car crash
An 80-year-old woman sustained grievous injuries and two others were hospitalised following a car crash in Rabat this morning.
Police said the incident happened at 11.15am in Triq Taċ-Ċawl when a Mazda 2, driven by a 43-year-old woman from Mqabba crashed into a Mitsubishi Pajero Junior, driven by a 52-year-old woman from Żejtun.
The Pajero was carrying the victim as well as a 58-year old, who resides in Fgura.
An ambulance took all three in the Pajero to hospital for treatment.
The police are investigating.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.