‘As PM I would re-negotiate Żonqor American University of Malta deal’ – Simon Busuttil

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil today promised to re-negotiate a controversial deal granting virgin land at Żonqor Point to a private developer if elected as Prime Minister.

Addressing a conference during the launch of the PN’s proposals for the environment, Dr Busuttil said the PN would enter into negotiations with the American University of Malta (AUM) to find an alternative location.

The land-transfer deal was approved by Parliament in December 2015 after months of protests and opposition by the PN.

The document launched today contains 16 key focus areas and 171 proposals.

Among the proposals are a skyline policy, the exclusion of land-reclamation for speculative purposes and an increased emphasis on solar rights.

The Opposition leader spoke of the need to enshrine environmental protection into the Constitution.

He said a PN government would seek to ensure that the Environmental and Resources Authority would be transformed from the toothless entity it was today.

It would be given all the necessary resources to protect the environment, he said.

Dr Busuttil said the PN was firmly against turning Malta into another Dubai.

He said Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s way of doing politics when it came to the environment was a clear reflection of his values.

Dr Busuttil said the policy was another step towards the PN reinventing itself. He said the document was a work in progress and further suggestions would be welcomed.