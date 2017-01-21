Wrong embellishment
The aqueduct is, I believe, a Grade A scheduled property. The placing of planters/pots could not have been approved. I do stand to be corrected however and would appreciate if the Santa Venera local council would enlighten us on the matter. Alof de Wignacourt must be turning in his grave.
