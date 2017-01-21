Towering greed

I would like to thank Mario Dingli for writing (January 12). I understand what he tried to say about everything being planned beforehand with regard to the proposed towers at Paceville and Mrieħel. I am not under any illusions about what’s happening. However, it’s not a question of being optimistic; I, and I hope many others, are not going to take this lying down as if this were a minor thing.

I feel I have to do my bit, however small, to oppose this sheer exercise in greed, which is meant to satisfy the money lust of developers and their ambitious children (out to outdo their fathers) as they try to expand their property and business empire ruthlessly.

There’s no end to this insatiable lust for power and big money, under the fig leaf of creating employment and modernization. Many unashamedly callous, underhand and ruthless aspects of the proposed Paceville master plan are also another example of this.

As the classic saying goes, it’s better to light a candle than curse the darkness. Din l-Art Ħelwa and others that are putting up a fight for all of us, take heart and fight on.