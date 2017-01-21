The Ramblers’ Association is saddened by the passing away of its founder member, Lino Bugeja, after a short illness.

Sport education was his profession and career, and being a man with a big heart, he continuously strove to promote the importance of sport and exercise for mental and physical health. He arduously believed the competitiveness and the physical demands of sport helped in no small way in the preparation of a successful and healthy life.

His conviction that the cultural and natural heritage of this country were second to none made him foster them untiringly for the purpose of amplifying the refinement of life.

Such honourable sentiments he strongly believed in, induced him to lead an exemplary life during which he incessantly stood for the development of knowledge in the benefits of sport and in Maltese natural and cultural heritage.

Lino was the primary motivator in the setting up of the Ramblers’ Association of Malta in 2005, a testimony of his conviction that the Maltese natural environment has to remain accessible to all forever. His intention was to raise awareness and put a stop to the obstacles prohibiting ordinary folk from the enjoyment of the countryside, the coastal zones and the cultural heritage that lies within.

He was insulted for his righteous stand for access in the countryside. The authorities’ respect to Lino’s principles was always forthcoming during meetings but, unfortunately, only received lip service.

Yet, his outlook on life was always positive and optimistic even during adverse situations.

In recent years, he became too fragile to enjoy walks. Instead, he relished the pictures that members sent him every time a new walks programme was issued and, from memory, was able to illustrate charming portrayals of the forthcoming walks on The Sunday Times of Malta. Admiration of his picturesque narratives have augmented the number of participants in the walks and, indeed, the number of members of the association.

In the name of the Ramblers’ Association I express my deep condolences to his family, and, with Lino’s attitude to life, I hope much comfort is found in the inspirational and civilising legacy he has left behind.