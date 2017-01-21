Advert
Saturday, January 21, 2017, 18:12

Rooney breaks United scoring record in draw at Stoke

Wayne Rooney curled home a superb free kick deep into injury time to become Manchester United's all time leading goalscorer and give his side a 1-1 draw against Stoke City in their Premier League clash.

Stoke went ahead in the 19th minute following a quick counter-attack when Manchester United's Juan Mata steered Erik Pieters' cross-shot from a tight angle into his own goal.

Jose Mourinho's side squandered plenty of chances to equalise, with Mata spurning a superb chance to redeem himself by sending Zlatan Ibrahimovic's pass over with the goal at his mercy.

United won a free kick deep into stoppage time and Rooney curled it spectacularly into the top corner to notch his 250th goal for the Red Devils, breaking Bobby Charlton's previous record.

United host Hull in their next game, while Stoke are also at home, where they will face Everton.

