Sports round-up

Motor Racing: Formula One world champions Mercedes have recruited British teenager George Russell (picture) as the third member of their young driver programme, joining established F1 racers Pascal Wehrlein and Esteban Ocon. Russell, 18, will compete in the GP3 feeder series this year with the ART team. “George has shown impressive form in the junior categories and we’ve been keeping a close eye on him for a while now,” said Mercedes F1 head Toto Wolff.

Rallying: The first stage of the Monte Carlo Rally was cancelled on Thursday after an incident involving driver Hayden Paddon caused the death of a spectator when the New Zealander rolled his Hyundai and blocked the icy road. Paddon was almost at the end of the 21.25km Entrevaux-Ubraye stage of the season-opening event when he lost control as he entered a left-hand corner and hit the bank rear first. Neither the29-year-old Paddon nor co-driver John Kennard were hurt but video images appeared to show a spectator tumbling down the rocky bank after the impact.

Snooker: Barry Hawkins beat an out-of-sorts Mark Selby 6-3 to reach the Masters semi-finals at Alexandra Palace, yesterday. Neither player was at his best in a nervy quarter-final but the Essex left-hander held himself together to progress. “I battled well and I’m pleased with that result,” Hawkins told BBC Two. “If he’d got off to a better start maybe he would have settled a bit better but the first frame went on so long.” Hawkins came into the match with a poor record against Selby. “The last few times against Mark I’ve played him instead of playing the table, but today I managed to settle better and play the balls,” he said.

Cycling: Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan continued his incredible run of early season form when he roared clear of the pack to claim his third victory in four stages of the Tour Down Under yesterday. The 22-year-old Orica-Scott rider was boxed in with about 300 metres remaining but burst through a gap next to the rails and crossed the line ahead of world champion Peter Sagan, who was caught up in the bunch and left his final spurt too late. Overall leader Richie Porte, of Australia, finished safely in the pack to hold on to his 20-second advantage over Spain’s Gorka Izagirre, who raced with bandages on his arm and leg after crashing heavily on Thursday.

Cricket: Sri Lanka Cricket has not lost faith in skipper Angelo Mathews despite the team’s test drubbing in South Africa and backed him to continue as captain until the end of the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales. The 3-0 whitewash in South Africa triggered speculation about Mathews’s future as captain but SLC believes the all-rounder can rebuild the team which still remain in the throes of a transition since stalwarts Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene quit international cricket in 2015. “Angelo has our fullest backing,” SLC president Thilanga Sumathipala said.

Rugby Union: The Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) will oppose the proposal to increase the residency qualification period from three to five years, according to a media report yesterday. England’s Rugby Football Union appears set to impose its own five-year rule if the proposal does not get the required 75 per cent majority when the World Rugby council vote on the proposal for a global rule change in May. The SRU is likely to find an ally in Ireland, both countries benefiting from the existing three-year rule and fielding several foreign-born players who qualified on the grounds of residency.