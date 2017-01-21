Sporting briefs

Iniesta: Barcelona will be without influential captain Andres Iniesta due to a calf strain for tomorrow’s trip to Eibar in La Liga, the Spanish champions said yesterday. The Spain midfielder was taken off at half-time in Thursday’s King’s Cup quarter-final first-leg win at Real Sociedad.

Lansbury: Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Henri Lansbury from Nottingham Forest. The midfielder has moved in a deal worth around £3 million and has penned a four-and-a-half year deal. Lansbury was Forest’s captain but had not played since December having been out injured.

Orient: Controversial Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti is prepared to listen to offers for the crisis club. Becchetti has been the subject of protests from supporters who have seen their side slump from the League One play-off final to fifth from bottom in League Two since the Italian bought the club in 2014. Yet chief executive Alessandro Angelieri defended Becchetti’s reign. He said: “The actions of the club over the past two-and-a-half years have always been in good faith and that can never be doubted.”

Elabdellaoui: Norway defender Omar Elabdellaoui is rejoining his former club boss Marco Silva at Premier League strugglers Hull City on loan from Olympiakos Piraeus. The Greek side, who were managed by Silva until last year, confirmed the move on their website.

Forest: Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al Hasawi has rejected an improved bid from the US-based consortium that is trying to take over the struggling English Championship club. Ex-San Diego Padres owner John Jay Moores and fellow entrepreneur Charles Noell, who head the consortium, said that Al Hasawi had turned down their offer.

In England: Championship – Brighton vs Sheffield Wed. 2-1. League One – Port Vale vs Bury 2-2.

Africa Cup: Group C – Ivory Coast vs Congo 2-2; Morocco vs Togo 3-1.