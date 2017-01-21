Last-eight draw favours the holders

‘Lady Luck’ smiled on Sliema Wanderers yesterday as the FA Trophy holders avoided Premier League opposition after being paired with Division One side Senglea Athletic in the quarter-finals draw.

Balzan, currently leading the way in the Premier League, face a tricky route to a second successive final showing when last year’s beaten finalists were drawn to face Tarxien Rainbows while Floriana, the 2011 winners, will be up against Ħamrun Spartans in the other all-Premier League clash.

SK Victoria Wanderers, the first Gozitan side to reach the quarter-finals after ousting St Andrews, will be looking to collect their second Premier League scalp when they face Pembroke Athleta on home ground.

“The FA Trophy this year is developing into a thrilling contest,” MFA general secretary Angelo Chetcuti told reporters.

“The last-16 round produced a shock result following SK Victoria Wanderers’ victory over St Andrews. Victoria’s participation will increase the romance and prestige in our cup competition.

“The new trophy we have introduced this season is also an added incentive for the teams still in contention. Our hope is that we will witness more balanced and entertaining matches over the next three rounds of play.”

Sliema, who breezed into the last eight after a crushing 5-0 win over Division Two side Qrendi, will fancy their chances of reaching the last four.

Senglea, who needed extra-time to oust Vittoriosa Stars, will be no pushovers though as the side includes a few players with Premier League experience that could make life difficult for John Buttigieg’s team.

On paper, Balzan and Floriana are also favourites to reach the semi-finals at the expense of Tarxien and Ħamrun.

However, the Rainbows and Spartans could be a hard nut to crack for the big guns as amply shown by both sides in the Premier League this season.

Surely, the neutral fans will have their eyes on SK Victoria Wanderers who continue to entertain hopes of creating more history in the competition when they face BOV Premier League strugglers Pembroke Athleta.

The Victoria outfit will again play in front of their own fans as the tie is scheduled for the Gozo Stadium.

New appointment

The Malta FA yesterday unveiled Kevin Azzopardi as the new MFA Director of Communications.

Azzopardi, the former Head of Sport at Times of Malta, told reporters that he was looking forward to his new challenge at the local governing body of football.

“My priority as Director of Communications is to ensure that the message of the Malta Football Association reaches all stakeholders in a clear and effective way,” he said.

“Having been involved in sports journalism for several years is an asset as I can understand more the demands of the media.

“Following a meeting with the Malta Sports Journalists Association we are set to implement new proposals. Hopefully we can continue to work together and consolidate the working relations between the Malta FA and the media.”

Quarter-final draw

Balzan vs Tarxien Rainbows

SK Victoria Wanderers vs Pembroke Athleta

Floriana vs Ħamrun Spartans

Senglea Athletic vs Sliema Wanderers

Matches: February 18 and 19.