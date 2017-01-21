Costa is available for team, says boss Conte

Diego Costa is available for selection for Premier League leaders Chelsea’s home match against Hull City after recovering from a back injury, manager Antonio Conte said yesterday.

The Spain striker’s future at Stamford Bridge has been subject to intense speculation after he missed last weekend’s 3-0 win at champions Leicester City.

Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian are reported to have wanted to sign Costa while the club’s top scorer this season was also said to have had a row with a member of the coaching staff.

“I think the player wants to stay in Chelsea,” Conte told a news conference yesterday.

“He is happy to play with us and this idea is far in his mind. This is the most important thing for us.

“I’ve heard a lot of speculation about Diego but the most important thing is he trained with us this week and hasn’t a pain in his back and he is available to come back in the squad.”

Costa is level on 14 goals with Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez at the top of the Premier League scoring charts this season.