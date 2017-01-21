Costa is available for team, says boss Conte
Diego Costa is available for selection for Premier League leaders Chelsea’s home match against Hull City after recovering from a back injury, manager Antonio Conte said yesterday.
The Spain striker’s future at Stamford Bridge has been subject to intense speculation after he missed last weekend’s 3-0 win at champions Leicester City.
Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian are reported to have wanted to sign Costa while the club’s top scorer this season was also said to have had a row with a member of the coaching staff.
“I think the player wants to stay in Chelsea,” Conte told a news conference yesterday.
“He is happy to play with us and this idea is far in his mind. This is the most important thing for us.
“I’ve heard a lot of speculation about Diego but the most important thing is he trained with us this week and hasn’t a pain in his back and he is available to come back in the squad.”
Costa is level on 14 goals with Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez at the top of the Premier League scoring charts this season.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.