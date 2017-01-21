Company briefs

Enough shareholders of 6PM have approved the planned acquisition by British company Idox for it to go ahead.

6PM said in a company announcement that Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd, in its capacity as manager, paying agent and registrar, received an aggregate amount of acceptances in respect of 19,504,635 shares in the company, representing approximately 92.95 per cent of the issued share capital, above the 90 per cent threshold.

Oracle wins BOV contract

Bank of Valletta has chosen Oracle as the provider of its new core banking system.

Bank CEO Mario Mallia explained that Oracle Flexcube would enable the bank to offer superior customer service, simpler access to information and service, as well as seamless navigation across channels.

“Considerable work has already been done by a highly dedicated team over the past two years to establish the business, security and IT requirements,” he said.

Mr Mallia explained that this was not an isolated IT project but was intrinsically linked to the bank’s strategy.

EC adds school in Dublin

Maltese-owned EC English Language Centres has acquired the Kenilworth Institute in Dublin, its 26th school, and its first foray into Ireland. EC now operates in six countries.

It will initially continue to operate under the name ‘Kenilworth Institute’ but will rebrand to EC Dublin later this year, with the new centre to be completely remodelled and styled to match the ‘EC’ look and feel. The Kenilworth Institute has been in operation for just over 20 years, with two year-round adult centres located in the city centre, and an independent junior programme in the summer, which EC has also acquired.

Emirates offer to Cyprus

With the re-launch of the daily service between Malta and Dubai via Larnaca in Cyprus from February 1, Emirates is offering customers an early bird offer of an all-inclusive Economy Class fare from €143 per person.

The sales period is from January 16 until February 28, for outbound travel from January 16 to December 31, with no high season supplements.

The early bird offer to Cyprus also applies on child fares. A supplement of €20 will apply for departures on Friday and Saturday.

Select travel agencies across Malta and Gozo are offering holiday packages starting from €253 per person.

RS2 clinches 3 major deals

RS2 has concluded three major agreements for its managed services arm, RS2 Smart Processing Ltd.

In Europe, one contract was signed with a global leader and one of the largest acquirers in payment processing and technology. The name of this global player will be communicated in due course based on certain milestones, the company.

A second contract was signed with a Latin American company while a third contract was signed with a Canadian company.

RS2 said the benefits of these agreements would materialise in the later part of 2017.