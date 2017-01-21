Better enforcement of car rental standards

Did you ever book a car online and find out you had to pay more when you get to the rental desk? Last year, this was the case for 2,000 consumers in Europe, who reported these issues to the European Consumer Centres, which help consumers when they travel or buy cross border.

Following a strong increase of the number of complaints on car rental issues, the European Commission and national consumer authorities engaged with the five leading car rental companies to address these issues.

The authorities have now decided to conclude this phase of the enforcement cooperation, saying they were satisfied with the changes brought by the five industry leaders – Avis, Europcar, Enterprise, Hertz and Sixt – to their commercial practices, which now comply with EU consumer rules. These five companies represent two out of three of all private car rentals in the EU.

The EU trade association, Leaseurope, which helped set up the action from the industry side, is also developing further their guidelines for the whole car rental sector.

The number of complaints for the car rental sector doubled between 2010 and 2016, while the overall number of complaints received by ECCs only increased by two-thirds. There were about 1,050 cases in 2012, 1,750 in 2014, and more than 2,000 in 2016.

This evidence of widespread problematic practices in car rental seen by ECCs led the European Commission to ask the national enforcement authorities, under the lead of the UK Competition and Markets Authority, to act jointly at EU level to require the car rental industry to better comply with EU consumer legislation.

Consumers will benefit from the following conditions:

• The total booking price includes all unavoidable charges. For example, when winter tyres are compulsory by law in some countries, the price will include these in the headline price.

• Key rental services description will be in plain language. Consumers will be provided with clear information about the main characteristics of the rental (mileage included, fuel policy, cancellation policy, deposit requirements, etc.).

• Information on additional insurance is clear. Consumers will be provided with the price and details of optional extras, in particular for insurance waivers that reduce the franchise to be paid in case of damage. What is covered by the waiver in the basic rental price and in any additional insurance must be clearly indicated before the consumer buys such products.

• Transparent fuel policies. Consumers will be always given the option to get the car with a full tank and bring it back full.

• Clear procedure for vehicle inspection in case of damages. Consumers will be provided with reasons and evidence of any damage, before the payment is taken.

• Fair damage handling processes. The consumer is given the chance to challenge any damage before the payment is taken.