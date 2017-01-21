Al Gore rouses festival with climate film

Former US vice president Al Gore delivered a rousing battle cry to push climate change forward as an urgent matter for politicians at the premiere of his new documentary.

Gore received a standing ovation after the premiere of An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, which opened this year’s Sundance Film Festival, as he encouraged audiences to place hope especially in solar power to tackle global warming.

“Whether or not Donald Trump will take the kind of approach that continues this progress, we’ll have to see, but let me reiterate, no one person can stop this,” Gore told the audience.

An Inconvenient Sequel follows Gore, 68, a decade after his groundbreak-ing 2006 An Inconvenient Truth, as he discussed environmental policy with state leaders and connected weather-related catastrophes to a global climate crisis.

The film also shows Gore’s behind-the-scenes efforts to bring India on board with the 2015 Paris climate agreement by trying to help them get affordable access to solar energy.

Trump has dismissed man-made climate change as a hoax and said during his campaign that he would pull the US out of the Paris climate agreement. However, in November, he said he had an “open mind” on the 200-nation accord to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels.

Gore never names Trump in the film, but the President-elect is seen on television during his campaign saying climate change was low on his list of priorities. After the election, Gore is seen entering Trump Tower to meet the President-elect.

When asked by an audience member if he could reveal what happened in the meet-ing, Gore declined to divulge details but said “it’s not the last conversation”.

“There have been a lot of people who’ve started out as deniers and who have changed over time. Whether he will or not remains to be seen,” he said. An Inconvenient Sequel is the centrepiece of Sundance’s New Climate documentary spotlight.