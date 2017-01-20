The presidential inauguration programme - Trump becomes US President at 6pm today

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States of America this afternoon.

He arrived in Washington yesterday afternoon and laid flowers on the tomb of the unknowns at Arlington cemetery before attending an inauguration concert at the foot of the Lincoln memorial.

He starts today with a service at St. John's Episcopal Church.

The following is the rest of the schedule in Malta time.

4.30pm: President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama welcome Mr Trump and his wife Melania to the White House for tea. They will then proceed together down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol by motorcade.

5.30pm: The swearing-in ceremony begins on the West Front of the Capitol. The ceremony will feature musical performances and prayers.

Mike Pence will be sworn in as Vice President shortly before 6pm.

6pm: (Noon in Washington) Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. The oath will be administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts using a Trump family bible and one known as the Lincoln Bible

President Trump will then deliver his inaugural address.

The Obamas will depart from the East Front of the Capitol. They will fly on Air Force One for the last time, going to Palm Springs for a holiday. They will however continue to live in Washington until 2019 when they daughter Sasha completes her studies.

After the swearing-in ceremony President Trump will attend the traditional Congressional luncheon and will review the American Armed Forces from the East Front of the Capitol.

That will be followed by the traditional parade from the Capitol to the White House which Mr Trump and Vice President Pence will lead. They will then watch the parade from a reviewing stand.

There will be three official inaugural balls in the evening, which the new President is expected to attend.

Former presidents George W Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter will be attending the inauguration along with their wives, the former first ladies Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Rosalynn Carter. It will be the first time that Mrs Clinton will meet Mr Trump since she lost the election.

Former president George HW Bush, the 41st president, will not attend as he is being treated for respiratory problems in a Houston hospital.