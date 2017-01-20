Rescuers continue search for those affected by Italy avalanche

Italy's civil protection agency on Friday said the work continued throughout the night with searchlights, and would accelerate with the arrival of daylight.

So far two bodies have been recovered, and RAI state TV said two more bodies have been located in the snow.

The search has been hampered by snow blocking the only road in, concern the buildings would collapse and fear of a fresh avalanche.

The first rescue teams arrived on skis, and firefighters were dropped in by helicopter.

Overnight the road was widened to bring in heavier vehicles to aid with the search.

Guests at the three-storey Hotel Rigopiano in the central Abruzzo region alerted emergency workers on Wednesday.