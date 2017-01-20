Live: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president

The turbulent 2016 US general election reaches its final milestone today as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president.

The inaugural address comes toward the end of the outdoor ceremony, and shortly after that, Barack Obama will leave and Trump will attend a luncheon before the rest of the scheduled events.

Past presidents and several dignitaries, including his rival Hillary Clinton are present for the ceremony in Washington DC.

Trump is the most controversial US president elect in living memory, with his often outrageous comments and tweets making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.