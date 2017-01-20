Advert
Friday, January 20, 2017, 17:23

Live: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president

The turbulent 2016 US general election reaches its final milestone today as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president.

The inaugural address comes toward the end of the outdoor ceremony, and shortly after that, Barack Obama will leave and Trump will attend a luncheon before the rest of the scheduled events.

Past presidents and several dignitaries, including his rival Hillary Clinton are present for the ceremony in Washington DC.

Trump is the most controversial US president elect in living memory, with his often outrageous comments and tweets making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Incoming US first lady Melania Trump and son Barron attend the presidential inauguration.Incoming US first lady Melania Trump and son Barron attend the presidential inauguration.

 

 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Avalanche swallows up Italian...

  2. 'Eight found alive' in Italian hotel...

  3. The presidential inauguration programme...

  4. Watch: Tower on fire collapses in Tehran...

  5. Car ploughs into Melbourne pedestrians...

  6. US B-2 bombers strike ISIS camps in...

  7. Duterte challenges priests to 'showdown'

  8. 2,000 trapped in cars overnight as snow...

  9. Australian favourite Vegemite returns to...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed