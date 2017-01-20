Climate change scrubbed off White House website as Trump takes office

The new White House website is not all that into climate change.

A revamped White House website unveiled minutes after Donald Trump's inauguration as US president has completely removed any reference to climate change.

The new White House website instead cites a new 'America first energy plan' which pledges to eliminate "harmful and unnecessary" policies such as the Climate Action Plan and states a Trump administration is committed to clean coal technology and drilling for more oil.

It also says president Trump will refocus the Environmental Protection Agency on its "essential mission of protecting our air and water." The EPA has been strongly involved in climate change-related projects in the past.

A website search for the term "climate change" reveals a grand total of one search result - a web page about Mamie Geneva Doud Eisenhower, the wife of former US president Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The previous White House website made extensive reference to climate change, the Paris agreement and the various measures taken by the Obama administration to reduce carbon emissions.

Trump has dismissed the idea of man-made climate change as a hoax, although he softened his climate change rhetoric once elected.

His pick as Energy Secretary, former Texas governor Rick Perry, yesterday told the US Senate that he had changed his mind about climate change being a hoax and regretted his comments to that effect.