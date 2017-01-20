Ħamrun hand Swieqi first loss

Ħamrun players celebrate against Swieqi. Photo: Joe Borg

Ħamrun Tre Angeli staged a remarkable second-half comeback to hand Swieqi United their first defeat of the season after beating them 6-5.

Prior to this clash, Swieqi had chalked up six straight wins in the Gatorade League but were unable to extend their positive streak to another week.

The match was an exciting affair with Swieqi squandering their lead as the Reds fought back to level matters in the second half before scoring the crucial goal to make sure of getting their challenge back on track.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for Swieqi as they displayed some positive futsal and could have easily scored more goals had it not been for a couple of superb saves by Ħamrun goalkeeper Matthew Mifsud at the start of the second half.

Jason Gauci, Redeemer Borg, Boicho Marev, Fredrick Johansson and Andre Ciancio got the goals for Swieqi with Ħamrun hitting back through an Everton Veve hat-trick, a double from Daniele Degennaro and an own goal.

Mrieħel ESS and Sliema figured in a nail-biting 4-4 stalemate. This match had all the right ingredients to be an exciting contest and it ended with Sliema and Mrieħel sharing eight goals and the spoils, a result which leaves both teams level on seven points in the lower half of the standings.

Eslam Khalifa netted twice for Mrieħel who had Julian Rodriguez and Emanuel Muscat also on the mark.

Adam Wingfield (2), Aleksandar Ribic, and Darren Agius scored the goals for Sliema.

In another match, University of Malta obtained a comfortable 8-0 win over Żurrieq Wolves.

The students, fresh from two consecutive wins, enjoyed more of the possession with their goals coming at regular intervals through Andrea Farrugia (4), Djordje Maksimovic (2), Shawn Deguara and Martin Caruana.

Standings

Luxol 21; Valletta, Ħamrun, Swieqi FC 15; Msida, Qormi Futsal, University of Malta 12; Safi, Qrendi 9; Mrieħel, Sliema 7; Marsascala 6; Tarxien, Żurrieq Wolves, Swieqi U-21 0.